Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $343.92

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $343.92 and last traded at $346.69, with a volume of 274855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $88,521,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,064,000. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

