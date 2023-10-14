Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 964.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $262.26 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

