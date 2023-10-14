Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Bird Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

About Bird Construction

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.26.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

