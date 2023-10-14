BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $126.55 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 98.4% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.64 or 1.00030040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,008,439,231 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00018644 USD and is down -99.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

