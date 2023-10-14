BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at CL King

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CL King from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $524.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

