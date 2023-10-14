BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,753 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $268,399.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,717. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

