BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,716,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $9.51 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

