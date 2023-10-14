BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.59 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.20 and a 200-day moving average of $680.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

