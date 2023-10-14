BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.83.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $627.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,648. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $674.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.59 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.