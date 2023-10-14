BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $1,188,312.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,457,771.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,761,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,046 over the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.