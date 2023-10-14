Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 74.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 97.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $154,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.1 %

BPMC stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,667 shares of company stock worth $1,028,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.