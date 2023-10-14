Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.88.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
