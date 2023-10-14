Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking stock opened at $2,950.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,667.25 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,839.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

