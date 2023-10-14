Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $349.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.