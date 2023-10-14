Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Buys A$99,600.00 in Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Jorss bought 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,600.00 ($63,846.15).

Bowen Coking Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.45.

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of metallurgical coal in Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as the Hillalong and Burton Lenton Coking Coal Project in the northern Bowen Basin.

