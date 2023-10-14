Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,139 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.