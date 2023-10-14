Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $742.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.