Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 125,619 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,619 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 56.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 8.1 %

WCC stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.