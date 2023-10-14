Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

