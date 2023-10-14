Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,529 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

