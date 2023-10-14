Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

