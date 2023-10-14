Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.37.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

