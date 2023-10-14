Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target at $3.86

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

