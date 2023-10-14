Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $14.58 Average PT from Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

BRKL stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

