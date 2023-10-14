Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,733,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 291,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.