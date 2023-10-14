Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Assurant Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $148.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

