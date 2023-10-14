Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 23,752 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

BX opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

