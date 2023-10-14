Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 71,498 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,498 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,852,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.86 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $910,898. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

