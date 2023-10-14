Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

