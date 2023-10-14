Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

