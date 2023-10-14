Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,072 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

