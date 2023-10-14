Calamos Advisors LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McKesson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,850,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $463.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

