Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

