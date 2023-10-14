Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

