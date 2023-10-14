Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $475.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.87 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.68 and a 200-day moving average of $492.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

