Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 31,323 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average of $297.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

