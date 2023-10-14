Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 584,525 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584,525 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

