Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $424,700,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

