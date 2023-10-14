Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

GE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.