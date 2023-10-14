Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,786 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

