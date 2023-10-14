Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,812 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

GAB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.