Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,417 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $23.67 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. BTIG Research began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.