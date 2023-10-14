Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,603 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 264,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 100,189 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

