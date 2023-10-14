Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

