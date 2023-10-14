Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $258.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

