Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

