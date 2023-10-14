CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.07.

CalAmp Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CalAmp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

