Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CFWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
