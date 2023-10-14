Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLLXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 7,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.