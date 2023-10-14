Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLLXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 7,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

