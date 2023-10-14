Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

CMBM opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.19). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Neal M. Kurk purchased 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

